Tuscaloosa County Schools superintendent to retire end of May

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The superintendent of Tuscaloosa County School System is retiring.
Dr. Walter Davie will finish the school year and return at the end of May.
“You just know when it’s time, and for me, the timing is right,” Dr. Davie said.
Dr. Davie started his career in education as a classroom teacher at Crestmont Elementary School in January 1989 in Northport.
He served as an elementary assistant principal, elementary and secondary principal, the school district’s Director of Federal Programs, and even Deputy Superintendent during the course of his career in education.
This all came before he was named Acting Superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System in August 2015, after being picked by the board in December 2015.
Dr. Davie also attributes his choice to retire, to the fact he thinks it’s a good time for the next Superintendent to step into this role and begin laying the groundwork for the future, based on the needs of the school district now.
The school system’s Chief School Financial Officer Mr. Danny Higdon is set to retire March 31st of this school year too.
