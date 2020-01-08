Tuscaloosa church hosts meeting addressing human trafficking concerns

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pastor Ricky McKinney said Wednesday’s meeting at Tuscaloosa’s Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist Church is open to everyone.
He called combating human trafficking a matter of public safety.
“I’ve actually heard some things happening. And in fact, we have a task force on human trafficking here in Tuscaloosa. So it seems to me there is a problem in West Alabama,” Pastor McKinney explained.
McKinney hopes part of a solution to local human trafficking can be found inside his church. Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist Church will host a community meeting on human trafficking Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Present day human trafficking in the United States is 80 to 90 percent home grown. It’s our own citizens,” according to Lt Darren Beams with the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Beams also leads the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and will speak at the meeting. He told WBRC, interstate access and hotels along it make the Tuscaloosa area attractive to human traffickers.
He added that 10 of the 25 people they’ve arrested since the unit started in 2018 have been charged with human trafficking.
“Grooming occurs at younger and younger ages now for traffickers and pedophiles. They know how to portray themselves as the age of the child,” Beams went on to say.
McKinney hopes people who come to the meeting will get useful information.
“We need to make sure that when we have things like that we do what we can to protect ourselves,” he continued.
