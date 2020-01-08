Tornadoes a part of life in Alabama

"I think for so long we open up a textbook and it says most of the severe weather in this country, you automatically see Tornado Alley in the heart of the country,” said WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Wes Wyatt. “You look at where most of the severe weather happens and you notice that there is a peak of activity across the Southeast US. A lot of that is driven by not only tornadoes and thunderstorms, but you also have hurricanes that can spawn tornadoes.”