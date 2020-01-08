Sheffield girl raises money for K-9 officer’s vest

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A 7-year-old in Sheffield decided to raise some money for a local K-9 officer in order to get her a vest.
Melissa Bevens says her niece, Nevaeh Bevens, met Whiske when she and her handler, Sgt. Nick Risner, were watching the area near Nevaeh’s home.
Nevaeh says she noticed the police officer had a vest, but the dog didn’t. She was so concerned about the police dog that she used social media to raise about $700 to buy her a bulletproof vest.
After Nevaeh raised the $700, the police department was able to pay the difference. She presented them with the money Tuesday night.
“We try to protect her as much as we do the police officers,” said Police Chief Rick Terry. “We really appreciate her raising the money for us to be able to protect her with this vest. We want to keep her safe like any other officer we have on the street."
Sheffield police say they’re sending Whiske to a school in Huntsville, where she’ll get training in tracking and apprehension.
