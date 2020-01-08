Police looking for man who robbed Wendy’s on Valley Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.
Police say just after 10 a.m. Monday a man came into Wendy’s at Valley Avenue and placed an order. He started to take out his wallet like he was going to pay, but instead had a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The man got some money from the register before running away. He was wearing a red and gray Alabama toboggan and red Alabama jacket which was later located behind a nearby business. There were no injuries during the robbery.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.