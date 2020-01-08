No. 9 Oregon looks for home win vs No. 24 Arizona

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have combined to score 43 percent of Oregon's points this season. For Arizona, Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have scored 53 percent of the team's points this season, including 58 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.