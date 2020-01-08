A jury orders YWCA to pay $10 million in woman’s stabbing death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A jury ruled The YWCA of Central Alabama should pay $10,000,000 after a woman was murdered in an apartment operated by the organization in 2014.
Officers found 71-year-old Linda Albritton stabbed to death in Four Winds East Apartments, which was then owned by the YWCA.
A jury ruled the YWCA should have protected her from ongoing criminal activity at the building and that ultimately lead to her death.
Gustavious Brown pleaded guilty to Albritton's murder and is serving a life sentence.
Attorneys for the defendants, Thomas A. Kendrick and W.M. Bains Fleming of Norman, Wood, Kendrick and Turner, said, “YWCA Central Alabama disagrees with the decision of the jury and intends to seek post-trial review of the verdict. We don’t comment on ongoing litigation.”
