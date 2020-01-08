Hueytown Community Prayer Gathering

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown neighbors are coming together Wednesday in prayer.
The Community Prayer Gathering held in conjunction with Hueytown First United Methodist Church will be in the park area in front of Gilmore Stadium at 4:00 p.m.
Area pastors have been invited to speak.
Event organizers say they felt the need to host the meeting to pray for healing and protection from violence.
They will also meet in prayer over Paighton Houston, who was found in a shallow grave behind a house in Hueytown.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.