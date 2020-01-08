Helena working to build infrastructure for steady growth

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Helena is doing all it can to keep up with ongoing growth.
With traffic already an issue in Helena as more people move there, leaders says they are trying to play catch up to make sure the city can keep up with the growth.
The mayor says they are working to make upgrades to infrastructure like utilities and roadways. There are three major road projects in the works right now for Helena.
The improvement projects include the intersection in front of Helena Elementary and the intersection at Highway 17 and Helena Road that should start this year.
The mayor also hopes that the project to make Highway 261 four lanes starts this year too, but the project still has a lot of engineering work to be done.
All of these projects are key to managing growth.
"We’re probably looking at 100 homes a year here for the next few years,” say Mayor Mark Hall. “There are a lot of projects on the books. So, you know we are looking at steady growth. So, I need to get these roads projects done as quickly as possible to accommodate that."
As more neighborhoods expand, there are also talks of adding a new city park and making upgrades to existing parks.
