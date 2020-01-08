Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshuana

Joshuana, born June 2003, is a very kind and loving child who likes to do all things “girly.” She loves fashion and loves to get her hair and nails done.
She has expressed that she would like a family to do things with her. She enjoys dance and has taken dance lessons in the past. She also enjoys reading in her spare time and she describes reading as helping her to “escape and relax.” If given the opportunity she would like to pursue dancing again and take dance lessons.
If she could have a day all about her, she wishes to go have her hair and nails done, to go see a movie, and go out to eat. Joshuana loves to shop for clothes and shoes, like most teenage girls.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
