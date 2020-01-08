Galu Tagovailoa on son Taulia : ‘He’s ready to compete’ at Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 36 hours after Tua Tagovailoa announced his departure for the 2020 NFL Draft, his father, Galu Tagovailoa, opened up about his other son, Taulia, and his future with the Crimson Tide. Taulia is a rising sophomore and will compete for the starting quarterback job next season.
“You have to love competition. Competition is a healthy thing. He knows that. It drives him to get better,” Galu Tagovailoa said. “I think it’s going to be a really good transition. He’s always been known as Tua’s little brother, and it’s a good thing, he talks a lot with his brother, but they talk a lot about how things are going to be and he understands how he has to step up as Taulia as a player and compete.,"
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.