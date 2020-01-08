Galu Tagovailoa on son Taulia : ‘He’s ready to compete’ at Alabama

“You have to love competition. Competition is a healthy thing. He knows that. It drives him to get better,” Galu Tagovailoa said. “I think it’s going to be a really good transition. He’s always been known as Tua’s little brother, and it’s a good thing, he talks a lot with his brother, but they talk a lot about how things are going to be and he understands how he has to step up as Taulia as a player and compete.,"