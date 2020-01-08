Fort Bragg offers advice on how to send lenders, care packages to deployed soldiers

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - With thousands of soldiers recently being deployed to the Middle East, many people are wondering how they can help and support the troops overseas from home.
Just a week after soldiers from Fort Bragg’s legendary 82nd Airborne Brigade were deployed, the North Carolina base is offering advice on how to send letters and care packages to those soldiers.
Fort Bragg posted the advice to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon:
“Fort Bragg cannot receive care packages and/or letters to forward on to our deployed forces. However, we are blessed to have two major organizations that have stepped in to meet this need, the USO of North Carolina and NCPacks4Patriots,” the post read, in part.
For more information or to contact the USO of North Carolina, you can visit their Facebook page here, or contact Trish Cannon at 910-495-1438 or by email at pcannon@uso-nc.org.
For more information or to contact NCPacks4Patriots, you can visit their Facebook page here, or contact Barbara Whitehead at 252-714-1175 or by email at ncp4p@yahoo.com
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.