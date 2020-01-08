FIRST ALERT: Strong and severe storms Saturday

NEXT BIG THING: Our big story continues to focus on Saturday for the likelihood to see strong and severe thunderstorms. The latest guidance continues to show some discrepancies on the timing of the storms. The European model is showing a stronger system with a later arrival. Some of our short-term models are showing storm potential moving in during the morning hours. With some uncertainty, we are opening up a large window to see severe storms between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. An earlier arrival time might lessen our severe threat a little since we might be lacking some unstable air. If the system trends slower, the severe threat could ramp up producing a larger impact on Central Alabama. Despite the timing of this system, the ingredients are all there to produce an enhanced threat for damaging winds and tornadoes. The greatest impacts could occur west of I-65 and south of I-20. Since we are still several days away, the timing and intensity of this system will likely change. Please stay with us as we continue to update this forecast.