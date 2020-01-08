FIRST ALERT: Strong and severe storms Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! It finally feels like January this morning with most locations in the low to mid 30s. Make sure you bundle up before you head out the door. We are seeing a clear sky this morning, and we should see plenty of sunshine as we go into the afternoon. High temperatures should be slightly above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It is going to be a beautiful Wednesday afternoon for any outdoor activities. Wind speeds will be light out of the west at 5-7 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances will be ramping up as we finish out the work week. We’ll start tomorrow morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky Thursday with highs in the low to mid-60s as southeast winds begin to increase at 10-20 mph. Thursday will likely stay dry, but moisture levels are expected to increase Friday afternoon and evening giving us a 60% chance for scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. With southerly flow in place, temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s Friday and Saturday morning.
NEXT BIG THING: Our big story continues to focus on Saturday for the likelihood to see strong and severe thunderstorms. The latest guidance continues to show some discrepancies on the timing of the storms. The European model is showing a stronger system with a later arrival. Some of our short-term models are showing storm potential moving in during the morning hours. With some uncertainty, we are opening up a large window to see severe storms between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. An earlier arrival time might lessen our severe threat a little since we might be lacking some unstable air. If the system trends slower, the severe threat could ramp up producing a larger impact on Central Alabama. Despite the timing of this system, the ingredients are all there to produce an enhanced threat for damaging winds and tornadoes. The greatest impacts could occur west of I-65 and south of I-20. Since we are still several days away, the timing and intensity of this system will likely change. Please stay with us as we continue to update this forecast.
IMPACTS SATURDAY: On top of the severe threat for Saturday, we will also have to deal with heavy rainfall. The line of strong and severe storms could provide most of Central Alabama up to 1-3 inches of rain. Additional rainfall totals could result in areal flood and flash flood warnings. If you live in an area known for flooding, you will want to monitor the latest forecasts. Rainfall chances will continue as we head into next week.
SUNDAY: The latest models are now showing slightly cooler air moving in behind our system. We could wake up with lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning with highs near 60°F. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky with rain chances staying in south Alabama Sunday afternoon. Moisture will likely increase and move northwards Sunday night into Monday giving us higher rain chances.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Latest models continue to show a high rain chance for Monday. A cold front is expected to move into our area next Wednesday giving us additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. It remains to be seen if we could see a strong or severe threat with the system moving in during this time period. One thing we are certain of is that we could see another round of heavy rain. The latest guidance from the Weather Prediction Center is showing a seven day rainfall total of 4-5 inches for most of Central Alabama.
