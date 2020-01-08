Family of murdered Bessemer man still searching for answers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are working to find out more information about the death of 23-year-old Derrico Harris of Bessemer.
He was leaving the home of a friend in Lipscomb around 10 a.m. November 25 when a short time later, someone fired multiple bullets into his vehicle.
Harris later died at the hospital.
This was especially heartbreaking for the Harris family. In August of last year his half-brother Jacquez Hall became a victim of gun violence when he was a student at Alabama State University.
“The family is having to go through this all over again. A terrible tragedy to have to go through it once, but twice is almost unimaginable,” Sgt John Pennington with Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. You could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.
