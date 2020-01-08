Chick-fil-A coming to Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Helena, you’ve probably noticed some drastic changes at the intersection of Highway 17 and Helena Road.
That’s because a space has been cleared for the construction of a new Chick-fil-A.
It's one of many changes for Helena.
They’ll start building the restaurant in late spring. Changes are also being made to the intersection to improve traffic flow.
Mayor Mark Hall says once the restaurant is complete it will bring more growth to the area. He says the announcement of Chick-fil-A coming to the city has sparked a lot of interest for other business opportunities in the area.
