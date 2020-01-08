Centreville man charged with raping, sexually abusing teenager with autism

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Centreville man faces multiple charges after authorities say he raped and sexually abused a 15-year-old girl with autism.
Roy Thomas Grammer May, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of human trafficking, three counts of sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. May is being held on a $770,000 bond in the Bibb County Jail.
Authorities say the incidents happened over the past two years and also occurred in Brent. May is charged in both jurisdictions and more charges are coming when the investigation is complete, according to investigators.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.