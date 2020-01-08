BJCC prepares for upcoming $123 million renovations to Legacy Arena

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The BJCC has drawn big names and crowds for over 40 years and officials are getting ready for another 40.
“Great opportunity to address one of the most active buildings in the city in terms of entertainment, sports, and family programming,” said BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider.
In April, parts of the BJCC will close for renovations. The ticket office, theatre, concert hall, and exhibits will stay open, but Legacy Arena and the arena club will close for work.
The design renderings show a modern facelift, with a mix of metal and glass with green space.
Inside you’ll see things are don’t exist today, including suites and club areas.
Renovations will start after one of the busiest March bookings to date and it’s timed to re-open for big crowds.
Legacy Arena will be closed for about 18 months and open back up in Fall 2021. BJCC officials haven’t booked the first event for the renovated facility.
Officials say the new $123 million renovated arena will be a unique experience and offer better services for food, drinks, and include new suites.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.