Basketball great Charles Barkley to donate $1 million to Miles College

Basketball great Charles Barkley to donate $1 million to Miles College
Charles Barkley (WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff | January 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 2:17 PM

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn alum Charles Barkley making a huge donation to Miles College.

Miles head football coach and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin says Sir Charles is donating $1 million to the college in Fairfield.

Barkley has already donated $1 million to two other historically black colleges, Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta.

The money is not earmarked for athletics, it’s for the college.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.