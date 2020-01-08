Badge created by wife of police officer to honor Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s memory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke with the woman behind this badge, which was made to honor Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his ultimate sacrifice.
It's been almost one whole year since he was killed in the line of duty.
After hearing the tragic news, Terri Endert, whose husband is also a Birmingham Police officer, felt like she needed to do something not only for Sgt. Carter’s family but also for the entire department.
“I just want people to know it doesn’t take much to do an act of kindness. Even just a kind word, or letter, or card. It doesn’t have to be a plaque in somebody’s name. Something awful doesn’t have to happen, or a life lost, to actually reach out to your police officers or to your community and show that you care and support them. I just want everybody to understand just the smallest act of kindness and generosity, the world needs more of it,” she said.
Endert’s friends Chris and Sarah Underwood donated time, money, and material to create this plaque for Sgt. Carter, which will be placed in the North Precinct.
