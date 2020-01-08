Author tries to be a voice for kids in middle school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday was a big treat for students at Malachi Wilkerson Middle School in Birmingham, Ala.
Sixth through eighth graders were visited by author Nic Stone one day after the release of her latest book “Clean Getaway.” The book depicts an 11-year-old African-American boy taking a week long trip with his white grandmother through the deep south.
The story is one a lot of interracial families can relate to, but also is a book that hits home to middle age schools.
“Middle school students need a voice and they want to be heard,” said Stone. “It’s a tough age group because while they need adult guidance, sixth through eighth graders want to be independent, which means there can be a lot of conflicts and writing this book might help the 11-14 age group relate and maybe get a better understanding they are not alone.”
Stone has published four books and has been listed as a New York Times Best-Selling Author. “Clean Getaway” is published by Crown Books for Young Readers out of New York.
