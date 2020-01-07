Will situation in Iran impact gas prices?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The situation with Iran has the potential to send gas prices higher, however, that is not a certainty.
AAA lists the average price in Alabama for a gallon of unleaded at about $2.37. That’s about a five cent jump from a week ago.
Experts feel not all of that increase is related to Iran, but also things like the trade war with China.
How much a factor the country plays depends largely on what its leaders do next.
“The difference here is that there has been no disruption yet, but that is where the potential comes into play. Gas prices may drift a few cents higher this week, not really anything to be too concerned about, but the potential could worsen if Iran does retaliate,” said Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.
