Will Legacy Arena renovations affect businesses in Uptown?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While business owners in Uptown are excited for the completion of the I-59/20 bridge project, they’re also preparing for the next major renovation in their area.
The BJCC announced last year that parts of Legacy Arena will close April 1 for renovations that will last about a year and a half.
Events at the BJCC like the recent Monster Jam brought upwards of 300 customers to Your Pie. About 25 percent of foot traffic at Eugene’s Hot Chicken is tied to BJCC events, so the closure has them reworking the business model for a while.
“What we’ll do is make that up with catering and run our food truck more,” said Zebbie Carney, owner of Eugene’s Hot Chicken.
The good thing for Carney and other business owners in Uptown is the current year-long I-59/20 bridge project hasn’t caused much disruption.
“The first 10 months we really didn’t feel any effect of the interstate. We kind of felt it the last few months with the holidays - people traveling,” said Carney.
It’s the same for Your Pie across the street.
“I think our business is steady. It hasn’t really slowed down,” said Adrienne Tyree with Your Pie.
