UAB doctor killed in Louisiana car wreck

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 71-year-old woman was killed in a car crash Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-12 near Highway 11.
The crash involved several vehicles and claimed the life of 71-year-old Beverly E. Chaignaud of Lacombe.
The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Chaignaud was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Interstate 12 in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, Chaignaud’s vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder and struck an unoccupied Nissan Pathfinder.
Chaignaud vehicle veered back onto Interstate 12 and was struck by a Freightliner Tractor-Trailer traveling westbound in the right lane. Chaignaud sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver of the Tractor-Trailer received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Both drivers were properly restrained.
An official confirmed that Chaignaud was employed as a doctor for UAB.
