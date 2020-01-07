Students at two Talladega County schools share new building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Talladega County students will return from Christmas vacation Wednesday to a new school.
Sycamore Elementary School and Winterboro High School will share a brand new building. It bears the names of both schools.
Teachers returned Tuesday for an in-service meeting as workers put the finishing touches on the brand new facility.
Talladega County school superintendent Suzanne Lacey says the new facility has a bigger gym, a cafeteria and library each serving both schools, and enough wiring to accommodate new technology in both schools.
She says they’d outgrown the older schools, with the older Winterboro having been built in the 1930s and obviously not being wired for modern computers.
Lacey says the students in the rest of the system returned to school Monday, but Sycamore and Winterboro students got two extra days because the school wasn’t ready yet.
