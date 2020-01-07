Students in Cullman mourn loss of 10-year-old killed in plane crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday was a tough and emotional day in Cullman as students and faculty are dealing with the tragic loss of 10-year-old Brooklyn Walker. She and her father were killed Sunday in a plane crash.
When school resumed Monday, counselors, clergy, and parents were all on hand to help East Elementary deal with the loss of a beloved student. It was emotional for Principal David Wiggins.
“I’m sorry, it’s very fresh. Brooklyn was an educator’s dream. Not in an academic sense. Her heart is a heart of gold,” said Principal Wiggins.
In the library, counselors and parents were working on a picture memorial to go up at the school. The counselors have been busy all day talking with students about their emotions and letting them grieve in their own way.
“They’re enjoying drawing pictures. They have memories. Some of them made cards for the family,” said Jennifer Sparkman.
Members of the clergy also came to East Elementary, including the children’s minister of First Baptist of Cullman.
“The loss is unimaginable. Incomprehensible to not only the siblings here but the students who feel like they are brother and sister with her,” said Rebecca Mickle.
Brooklyn’s brother and sister attend the school. Wiggins says they will rally around them when they return.
“This is the toughest thing I’ve done in my career. 23 years. This is not about me, it’s about the family,” said Wiggins.
Wiggins credits the school system and the community for rallying around their student and to offer any help to Brooklyn’s family that they can.
