Shelby County says plans for Coosa River Express still very premature

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We're learning more about a proposed toll bridge that would go over Lay Lake. It's being called the Coosa River Express.
Shelby County says there is a lot that they still don’t know about the proposed project. Shelby County engineer Randy Cole wants to clear up some confusion. In order for the project to happen, the Shelby County Commission has to approve it a long with the Talladega commission.
Businessman Tim James is the one with the big plans for the toll bridge that would connect Highway 280 in Sylacauga to I-65. The two-lane bridge would cost $2 dollars to pass.
Proposal paperwork has already been submitted to Talladega Commissioners, but Cole says there are still several questions that must be answered for them.
“To be able to actually construct this project, he would need to be granted a license by both Talladega and Shelby County. Before we to do that, we need to have a lot of questions answered. We need to understand lots of things about the bridge and the associated road network,” Cole explains.
He says his job is to find out if it’s going to be beneficial or detrimental to folks in Shelby County.
“How much is it going to cost? How much traffic? What are the safety aspects all of those thing?" says Cole. "All of those things would go into the decision making process.”
The county would also want to know what folks in Shelby County think about the bridge before they make any decision. No word yet on when the county will receive all the information that they have requested from the developer.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.