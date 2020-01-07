Pelham offers free self defense class for young ladies

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In light of recent kidnappings, people are looking for ways to protect the young ladies in their life.
In Pelham, there is a free class that will teach your loved ones lifesaving skills.
You can have all the weapons in the world, but the chances of you actually having those weapons on you if attacked are very slim. Self-defense teachers say you need to know how to use your body as a self-defense weapon.
The Pelham Public Library is hosting a self-defense class for young women and girls ages 13-23. These young ladies will learn more about situational awareness and how to react.
The class will be held January 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Registration is required, and seating is limited. Please call the library to register at 205-620-6418.
