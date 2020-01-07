Officials investigating plane crash at Cullman Co. airport

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The investigation is underway into the death of a Cullman county man and his ten-year-old daughter.
On Sunday, Tyler Walker and his daughter Brooklyn were both killed after his experimental plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
Monday federal investigators were at the airport. The investigation will take time. We know that from past experiences with the National Transportation and Safety Board.
But the family member and others believe there might have been issues with his experimental plane that lead to the deadly crash.
40-Year-old Tyler Wesley Walker and his ten-year-old daughter both loved to fly. Walker’s experimental plane, which he built himself, crashed quickly after takeoff.
“The FAA is here. The NTSB is here. I don’t know how long it take for them to complete their investigation, the processes they have to go through now,” says Ben Harrison, the Cullman Regional Airport General Manager.
Walker grew up at the airport. His father’s home is walking distance from the airfield. Walker was an experienced pilot.
Walker’s brother-in-law, DJ Smithson, says a witness, another pilot, talked about hearing a pop and then an explosion before the crash.
The Walkers’ deaths have shaken the community where they were well known.
“It’s scary. It’s a shocking thing for everyone. It’s something nobody wants to stand up here and talk about. It’s something no one wants to deal with. It’s terrible,” continued Harrison.
Smithson says the experimental plane does not glide much at all. So, when power was lost, it fell quickly.
He doubts Walker had much time to react. Harrison hopes answers are found soon.
“When something like this happens, it’s the human factor. They are from here. A lot of people know them. They are good friends. They are good people,” says Harrison.
