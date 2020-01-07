More money and technology used to fight crime in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say since 2016, crime in the city is down by 18%. But there’s been a rise of violent crime, in particular homicides, that they hope to address by giving police more funding and better technology to fight crime.
“Violent crime rose, in particular homicides. So, we want to take a proactive step knowing there are things that we can control,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said.
Maddox is hopeful new strategies and technology now available to Tuscaloosa Police will help lower certain crimes in the city. The city budget included more than $200,000 to hire new officers and just under $400,000 for new equipment including technology needed to tie Tuscaloosa PD into a national database called the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network. That network tracks gun related evidence to find people committing crimes in multiple cities.
“Now with the camera system, lighting systems, digital platforms that can actually be leveraged in such a way to have a multiplying affect on the number personnel that you have,” Mayor Maddox continued.
He believes helping police collect evidence faster will allow them to investigate some of these case more efficiently. Recently, the police department created a cyber crime unit and a unit that focuses on repeat offenders. The city is also implementing plans to deal with children involved in crime.
“The biggest concern I have of this recent spike in crime is that it’s happening more and more among our juvenile population. 15, 16, 17 years old and their access to weapons,” said Maddox.
Maddox believes juvenile crime can be reduced through a new daytime juvenile curfew in the city as well as by offering more Pre-K school and dual enrollment scholarships through the Elevate Tuscaloosa Plan approved last year through a tax increase.
