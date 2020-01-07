Mobile Co. deputies: Mother took her son and didn’t bring him back

Mobile Co. deputies: Mother took her son and didn’t bring him back
Mobile Co. deputies looking for Brandi Deanne Donald and her son. (Source: MCSO)
By WBRC Staff | January 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 6:02 PM

MOBILE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Right now Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Brandi Deanne Donald and her five-year-old son. Investigators say Donald went to her mother’s home Sunday and took her son Eric James Bellard.

Donald does not have custody of her son.

Deputies said she told her mother she would bring Bellard back, but she has not, and no one has heard from her.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact MCSO 251-574-8633. You may also provide information anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/

Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking for BRANDI DEANNE DONALD who was last seen in van below with no tag. BRANDI...

Posted by TEAM SHERIFF on Monday, January 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.