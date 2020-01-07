Mobile Co. deputies: Mother took her son and didn’t bring him back

MOBILE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Right now Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Brandi Deanne Donald and her five-year-old son. Investigators say Donald went to her mother’s home Sunday and took her son Eric James Bellard.
Donald does not have custody of her son.
Deputies said she told her mother she would bring Bellard back, but she has not, and no one has heard from her.
If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact MCSO 251-574-8633. You may also provide information anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
