Midfield Dollar General clerk robbed at gunpoint

Midfield police looking for people who robbed a Dollar General clerk (Source: Midfield Police)
By WBRC Staff | January 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 4:59 PM

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield police are looking for the people who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

It happened January 4, at 8:22 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 4132 Jefferson Ave.

If you recognize these individuals, or know anything about this case, contact Detective Jeffries at (205)-745-3554 or our Tip Line at (205)-745-3559.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website. You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

