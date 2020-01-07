Midfield Dollar General clerk robbed at gunpoint

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield police are looking for the people who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.
It happened January 4, at 8:22 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 4132 Jefferson Ave.
If you recognize these individuals, or know anything about this case, contact Detective Jeffries at (205)-745-3554 or our Tip Line at (205)-745-3559.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website. You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.
