3 men use hammers to rob Tuscaloosa Co. gas station

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are looking for thieves who robbed a gas station with hammers.
Unlike most robberies, a gun or knife weren’t used here, but hammers were utilized to rob the Texaco on Highway 11.
Police say the men were seen on tape robbing the gas station.
Deputies say the men used hammers to break into the store and steal money from the register.
The men also stole items and then took off in a dark colored Nissan sedan, headed north on I-59/20.
Officers say a Texaco worker was getting ready to open the store at 4 a.m. when the robbery happened.
