Hoover PD: Employee robs hotel right after she was fired

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman fired from her job at a hotel in Hoover Monday morning is accused of robbing it right after learning of her termination.
Hoover Police were called to the Residence Inn located on John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover around 9:20 a.m. Monday morning, January 6.
When they arrived, the hotel manager told them a member of the housekeeping staff was terminated earlier Monday morning.
The manager said that’s when the former employee, 19-year-old Jakeria Ti’yae Nunn-Smith, went to the cash register and began taking money from the drawer.
When the manager attempted to prevent her from taking the money, she said she was assaulted by Nunn-Smith.
Nunn-Smith then fled the scene, but police say she was captured by officers who responded to the scene.
The manager was treated by medics at the scene.
Nunn-Smith has been charged with first degree robbery with a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.