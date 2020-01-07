Hoover hopes to slow down drivers using neighborhoods as short cuts

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is spending big money to stop heavy traffic in some neighborhoods.
The city of Hoover says a lot of people will use neighborhoods as cut throughs to get to popular roadways like Hugh Daniel Drive.
Because of this, Hoover already had to put up traffic devices in the Chace Lake area, and now they are looking to add them to another area in Greystone.
The cities engineers performing a traffic study right now on Berwick Road and in the Greystone Ridge Garden Community. Many people complained about drivers speeding through the neighborhood using it as a shortcut to get to Hugh Daniel Drive and Greystone Way.
The study looks at certain criteria including the amount of cars going through the area and how fast they are driving. If the study meets this criteria, the city will move forward with installing what they call traffic calming devices.
Mayor Frank Brocato says that they get several complaints to city hall about speeding cars through neighborhoods. He said they will do a study, but very few reach the same volume and speed to warrant these devices.
“It is not something that we want to put all throughout Hoover, but if we see a neighborhood that qualifies for that, we will do the traffic study and put it in the budget,” he explains.
The city also has to get 66% of the neighborhood to agree to installing these devices in order to move forward. They also check with first responders to make sure it does not cause any safety issues with adding these.
