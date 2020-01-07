Gadsden council grants tax incentives for new restaurant, strip mall

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A new restaurant will soon come to Gadsden, with the help of taxpayers.
On Tuesday, the city council voted to give 125 thousand dollars in tax incentives to a development Company which will locate a Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant and a strip mall in the city.
It will be located on a vacant lot at 401 West Meighan Boulevard, which is undeveloped.
That part of town is said to qualify as a “depressed area.” That was a factor in granting the incentive.
“We didn’t happen to have anything on West Meighan, so we’re going to, developers are going to come in and develop that property,” said Thomas Worthy, a council member whose district includes the site.
The city will rebate two percent of the five percent city sales tax for three years, but the city expects to make that money back.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.