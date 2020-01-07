Frontier suspends operations at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Frontier Airlines plans to suspend operations at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International indefinitely.
The airline provided flights out of Birmingham since April 2018 to three cities. According to our partners at the Birmingham Business Journal, the airline halted flights from Birmingham to Orlando and Denver back in November.
A spokesperson with the airline says they’re cutting services because of low demand. They’re doing the same in Mobile.
In a statement released to WBRC, the airline said:
We have made the difficult decision to suspend operations at Mobile Downtown Airport (BFM) in April 2020 based on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service. We have also suspended our service from Birmingham for the same reason.
We greatly appreciate the partnership and support we have received from the airport and community in both of these locations and will continue to evaluate the potential for future opportunities.
We're still working to find out when the suspension will officially start.
WBRC reached out to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport officials for comment and are waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.