FIRST ALERT: Sunny, breezy conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We saw showers move through our area overnight, but the rain has moved out to our east. We are seeing breezy conditions with west-northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Winds will likely continue to stay breezy at times this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning with clouds lingering around. By this afternoon, we should see plenty of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s by 2-3 p.m. It should be a nice afternoon despite the breezy conditions.
FIRST ALERT: Winds are expected to calm down tonight along with a clear sky. It will be a cold start to Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the lower 30s. Make sure you bundle up the kids as they head to school tomorrow morning. Temperatures are expected to climb into upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light from the west.
CLOUDS INCREASING THURSDAY: Thursday will be our transition day as winds shift from the west to the south. Clouds and warmer temperatures will begin to move into our area. We’ll start the day with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By Thursday afternoon, we will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be our last day of dry weather.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing will be the increase in rain chances Friday and Saturday. Rain coverage will likely increase across Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the mid to upper 60s. We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms Friday, but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time. Rainfall totals through the weekend could add up around 1-3 inches for most of Central Alabama. We will have to monitor the potential to see flooding over the weekend and into next week as the pattern remains wet across the Southeast.
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS SATURDAY: Models continue to indicate the potential to see strong and severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. We still have several questions in regards to the exact timing and intensity of this system, but all models show the potential for us to see damaging winds and a chance for a few tornadoes. A line of storms will likely develop to our west Friday night in Louisiana and Arkansas and move into Alabama sometime Saturday afternoon. The line will be capable of producing damaging winds with embedded tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings Saturday in case they are issued. We will continue to update and fine-tune the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.
SUNDAY: Once the stormy weather moves through Saturday, we will trend cooler Sunday morning with lows in the 40s. Models are showing showers staying in the southern half of Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. I think most of Central Alabama will stay dry Sunday, but we’ll introduce a small chance for showers for areas along and south of I-20 during the evening hours. By Sunday night, moisture from South Alabama will likely move northwards giving us better rain chances Sunday night into Monday.
NEXT WEEK: Next week is looking unsettled and warm. We will likely have several opportunities for rain Monday through Thursday. The rainy pattern will pose a flood threat for parts of Central Alabama. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s with morning lows in the 50s. There’s a hint that we could trend colder by the end of next week, but that remains to be seen at this point.
