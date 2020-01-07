FIRST ALERT: Sunny, breezy conditions Tuesday

FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS SATURDAY: Models continue to indicate the potential to see strong and severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. We still have several questions in regards to the exact timing and intensity of this system, but all models show the potential for us to see damaging winds and a chance for a few tornadoes. A line of storms will likely develop to our west Friday night in Louisiana and Arkansas and move into Alabama sometime Saturday afternoon. The line will be capable of producing damaging winds with embedded tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings Saturday in case they are issued. We will continue to update and fine-tune the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.