Bryan Moore moving on from head coaching position at Jasper HS

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Moore’s tenure as the Jasper High School head football coach has come to a close after two successful seasons running the Vikings program.
Moore has accepted the head coaching job at Hartselle High School.
“We appreciate what Jasper HS football accomplished under the leadership of Bryan Moore,” said Jonathan Jordan, Athletic Director of Jasper City Schools. “We wish Coach Moore the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
Jasper won 22 games in two seasons under Moore, making deep runs in the class 5A playoffs.
Jasper High School is jumping up to 6A for the next two years following the AHSAA re-classification. Jordan says Jasper H.S. will immediately begin a search for its next head football coach.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.