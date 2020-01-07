Birmingham Mayor Woodfin gives State of the City address

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says violent crime is down in the city.
He gave his 2020 State of the City address at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s meeting on Tuesday, pointing to new statistics that show a drop in crime in Birmingham in 2019.
According to the mayor:
- Homicides are down 9%
- Rapes are down 16%
- Robbery down 25%
- Total violent crime down 15.2%
Woodfin said the city removed 2,150 guns from the streets, and shots fired calls were down 17.8%. There was also an 18.29% decrease in New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire.
The mayor pointed to increased police checkpoints and traffic enforcement for a 23% decrease in fatal crashes.
While the city has already seen two homicides in 2020, Woodfin says there is progress.
“What we inherited we can’t solve overnight; we can’t necessarily solve in two years. There are incremental wins you have, but we will stay committed,” said Woodfin. “I am happy to say we are making strides.”
Woodfin continued to push the importance of neighborhood improvements, economic development and investigating in the city’s young people as a way to combat crime.
