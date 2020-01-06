Tuscaloosa Police begin move to temporary headquarters

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Movers rolled vending machines out of Tuscaloosa Police headquarters Monday morning.
They were a portion of the equipment headed to the department’s temporary headquarters.
“Most of the items will be moved, and we’ll be moving from here on Trevor Phillips Avenue to East Hargrove Road," explained Capt. Brad Mason.
That’s the old Oakhill School next to Bowers Park and across the street from the Tuscaloosa County Health Department. The move is necessary so that the HVAC system at the police headquarters can be replaced and other renovations can be done to that building.
The work will take up to two years to finish.
“Part of the patrol division will be housed in a different area. The investigative division, administration, training and traffic will be out in the school. So we’re splitting up a little bit,” Mason added.
Both officers and movers will spend the next two days moving things they need from headquarters to Oakhill School. They will continue to perform their other duties.
“If you call the police, police are still going to respond. Dispatch is still going to answer the phone," Mason continued.
The Records Office for Tuscaloosa Police is closed right now because of the move. It should reopen Thursday, but the police department is everything else to operate as business as usual.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.