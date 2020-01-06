36th Street bridge in Birmingham closed for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham bridge closed Monday for repairs after reports of settling on both sides.
Wylam’s 36th Street bridge located at 36th Street Ensley and Avenue C, is tentatively scheduled to reopen in June.
Crews are working to correct the settling of the bridge approaches on both sides, as well as repair slope paving under bridge ends and damaged concrete beams under the bridge deck.
The issues with the bridge, exacerbated by soft soil conditions has created a rough ride during the approach or exit from the bridge.
This is similar to work completed last year on the Green springs Avenue bridge. That work was completed in record time.
Suggested detour routes are as follows:
From W side of road closure to I20-59 & Downtown:
7th Ave and Erie Street
Straight to stay on Erie Street
Left on Crawford Street
Left on Veterans Memorial Drive
Right on 36th Street and continue straight to downtown
Another alternate is to continue on 7th Ave W, then Right turn on Indiana Ave, Right turn on Slayden Avenue, Right turn on Port Birmingham Road and Right turn on Avenue C
From E side of road closure to Wylam:
36th Street
Left on Veterans Memorial Drive
Right on Crawford Street
Right on Erie Street
Right on 9th Court Wylam/36th Street
Another alternate is to continue on Avenue C, then left turn on Port Birmingham Road, left turn on Slayden Avenue, left turn on Indiana Street, left turn on 7th Ave, right turn on Erie Street, left turn on 9th Court/36th Street.
