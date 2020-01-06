Testimony: Suspect admitted to killing Lowndes County sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - William Chase Johnson, the suspect charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.
The case agent with the State Bureau of Investigation testified that Johnson admitted to killing Williams with a 9mm Glock. The same Glock was still loaded when it was taken during Johnson’s arrest by SBI agents.
According to testimony, surveillance video showed Williams arriving to clear a large crowd of loiterers at the gas station that was reportedly preventing customers from doing business.
The case agent said Williams saw the crowd while driving by the gas station and stopped on his own volition. He was not dispatched to the scene and no one called him to respond, according to testimony.
Surveillance video then showed Johnson and another truck pull in after the sheriff playing loud music.
Witnesses say the defendant got out of the truck and approached the sheriff in an aggressive manner.
The case agent said multiple witnesses heard Williams identify himself as the sheriff and tell Johnson to get back in his truck. Johnson then walked back to the truck and Williams followed.
The surveillance video showed Williams approaching the truck and then falling to the ground. According to testimony, Johnson’s gun is not visible in the surveillance video. However, Williams is seen collapsing beside Johnson’s truck.
The state says Williams was killed by a single gunshot. The judge said the state met their burden of probable cause and bound the case over for grand jury consideration.
The defense then asked the judge to set bail for Johnson. The state argued Johnson pulled the same weapon used in this offense on a man the week prior. The request for bond was denied.
A gag order has been put in place, preventing those involved from making any public statements to media.
