Man charged with murder in Sumter Co. nightclub shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have charged a man with murder after a fatal shooting at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve.
Gregory L. Williams, 26, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held in Sumter County Jail on a $68,000 cash bond.
Deputies say they received a call early January 1 about a shooting at the Miller Hill nightclub. Arriving deputies found one victim dead and learned two other victims had been transported to different hospitals by personal vehicles.
The deceased victim has been identified as 24-year-old Donnell Ireland.
Witnesses told deputies a verbal argument started inside the nightclub and eventually spilled outside to the parking lot, where the shooting happened.
Deputies say more arrests are expected.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.