Little boy learns life lesson and returns envelope with $900 inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A great lesson and great story to share from Facebook.
Parisa Dudley said her 10-year-old son Foster learned a lesson in integrity and empathy this past weekend.
Friday night he found found a bank envelope with $900 while in Target in Hoover.
The envelope had a receipt from a local credit union with a lady's name and signature inside.
Foster first asked his mom if they could keep the money, but she asked him to put himself in the woman’s shoes.
He quickly answered, “Mom, we have to find her and give it back.”
Two days later store manager, Jeremy Walker, tracked down Verdina Ball, and Foster was able to meet her and return her money.
He even got a reward: a $100 Target gift card.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.