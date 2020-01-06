JeffCo Deputies: Man shot by father while hitting girlfriend with dog chain

ADGER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that deputies say happen during a domestic situation.
Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Camp Oliver Road in Adger late Sunday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot would to his stomach. Witness told police the injured man was hitting his girlfriend with a dog chain.
Witnesses say the man’s father tried to stop the assault and the man threatened to get his shotgun. That’s when deputies say the father shot the man.
According to deputies, the father said he feared for his family when he shot his son.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
