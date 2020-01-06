Homicide under investigation in Birmingham’s Kingston community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Kingston community.
Police received a Shot Spotter call to the 4400 block of 9th Avenue North Monday morning. Officers found a man shot inside a vehicle.
An investigation shows four men, including the victim, got into some sort of physical altercation before the victim was able to make it back to his car.
At least two to three shots were fired. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.