FIRST ALERT: Showers move in Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It is a chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 30s. We are going to start the day with plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming up into the 50s by noon. By this afternoon, clouds are likely to increase across Central Alabama. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. We should stay dry today, but rain chances will likely develop tonight and into early tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT: A quick moving cold front will move through Central Alabama tonight. We could see a few showers move through the far northwest Alabama around 9-11 p.m. tonight. Bulk of spotty showers are expected to move into Central Alabama between 12-7 a.m. Tuesday. Most of the rain that falls will likely be light. Temperatures will also remain well above freezing with temperatures in the 40s. Winds are expected to pick up from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph early tomorrow morning.
BREEZY AND SUNNY TUESDAY: Once the front moves through, we will temporarily see chilly temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. It would not surprise me if we saw wind gusts up to 25 mph.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is entering another unsettled weather pattern starting Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to warm up well above average with highs in the 60s starting as early as Thursday afternoon. By Friday and Saturday, temperatures could be flirting around 70°F. A strong cold front is expected to move through our area Saturday enhancing our rain chances. We have high confidence that we will see another big rain maker with 1-3 inches of rain possible Friday and Saturday.
FIRST ALERT FOR POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER SATURDAY: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Saturday. We have several questions regarding the timing and intensity of this upcoming system. We do know that we will have some of the ingredients needed to produce stronger storms, so it will be something to watch. It is way too early to know exact impacts of this system since it is several days away. Based on this setup, we can’t rule out the potential to see strong winds and an isolated tornado threat. Please plan on receiving multiple updates from us this week regarding the severe setup for the weekend. If you have any plans to be outdoors Friday and Saturday, you will want to be weather aware and monitor the forecasts closely.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Behind the stormy weather Saturday, we will likely dry out and turn slightly cooler Sunday with highs near 60°F with a partly cloudy sky. Additional rain chances will likely return for the middle of next week. It is looking very unsettled and unusually warm as we move into the second half of January.
