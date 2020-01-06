FIRST ALERT: Showers move in Monday night

FIRST ALERT FOR POTENTIAL SEVERE WEATHER SATURDAY: We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Saturday. We have several questions regarding the timing and intensity of this upcoming system. We do know that we will have some of the ingredients needed to produce stronger storms, so it will be something to watch. It is way too early to know exact impacts of this system since it is several days away. Based on this setup, we can’t rule out the potential to see strong winds and an isolated tornado threat. Please plan on receiving multiple updates from us this week regarding the severe setup for the weekend. If you have any plans to be outdoors Friday and Saturday, you will want to be weather aware and monitor the forecasts closely.