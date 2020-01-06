The community stretches their hands towards the Birmingham skyline taking a supernatural stance against violence statewide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just a few days into the New Year and Birmingham police are already investigating three shootings that happened within two days.
Hoping to put an end to gun violence statewide, multiple law enforcement agencies, religious leaders and community members joined More Than Conquerors Faith Church in Vulcan Park Sunday to pray for peace and protection for first responders
With the city of Birmingham in the distance, Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway began to pray, the crowd called out, reaching their hands towards the skyline.
“We pray right now father God... we pray for this city. We pray for every first responder,” Pettway said
Pastor Steve Green of More Than Conquerors Faith Church spearheaded the city wide prayer vigil.
“Pray for this city,” Green shouted.
The state is still mourning the deaths of seven officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.
“We’re coming together in one place on one accord. I think Psalms 33:12 says bless is the nation whose God is the Lord,” said Doug Taylor, Birmingham Police Department Chaplain
Despite multiple shootings across the Metro area, Birmingham crime numbers are down with 97 homicides in 2019 compared to 107 homicides in 2018, according to the police department’s latest statistics.
“When you look in the mirror the person that’s primarily responsible for your security is you,” Harvey Jones, Homeland Security Coordinator for U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “Keep your eyes and ears open at all times. Watch your surroundings. Always stay in well lit areas.”
Pastor Green called on the community to put the guns down.
“For I know the plans that I have for you and they are plans of good and not evil,” preached Green.
Pastor Green said he hoped the prayer vigil starts the state off in the right direction in 2020.
