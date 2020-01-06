Cold temperatures to start the work week, possibility for storms by the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s cold and dry to start the work week, with a chance of storms for the weekend.
A cold front moves in tonight, bringing along some wet weather overnight and early Monday morning. The rain moves out and temperatures hang around the 50s Tuesday.
Things should warm up after Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Humidity and temperatures in the 70s Friday indicate a set up for severe weather.
Some data early suggests early Saturday morning, while some suggests later in the day Saturday. So as you prepare for the weekend plan for a possibility of stormy weather.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.