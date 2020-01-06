Birmingham nurse and volunteers use sterile hospital wraps to help homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A simple video on social media inspired Birmingham nurse to help people without a home.
The surgery department at St. Vincent’s goes through hundreds of sterile surgical tray wraps a week.
And after watching a video about how to turn the tray wraps into sleeping bags, Stephanie Pimentel, a St. Vincent’s surgical nurse, decided to start collecting them to help put them to good use.
Volunteers got involved and have now sewn close to 100 sleeping bags for the homeless.
“The sleeping bags are very water resistant. There are multiple layers to it. They’re just a wonderful thing to be able to do this. Because otherwise, you’re just throwing them in the landfill,” said Pimentel.
“I immediately volunteered my volunteers!” said Dianne Guthrie, St. Vincent’s Volunteer Supervisor. “I know they like to sew, they like to do crafty things, and I knew that they would think it was for a good cause.”
The surgery department will distribute the bags while serving meals at Southside Church on January 19
If you’d like to volunteer or if you know a shelter that would be interested, call 205-939-7186.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.